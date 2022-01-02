Prince Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles' relationship is one of the most controversial issues of the royal family throughout their history; however, there is little-to-no information on what's happening behind closed doors. In 2014, the Duchess' son spoke out and publicly revealed his reaction to the issue; what happened?

Speaking to the Times, Tom Parker Bowles recalled the first time the issue about his mother was in the front of newspapers at the time, saying he remembered not looking at the written works.

"Because, you know, Jesus, the things that we've all said to people that we love... that you wouldn't want the world reading, I just felt pissed off," he said. (via Suggest)

In addition, Tom said he was not going to read "that sort of stuff" about the Duchess of Cornwall as he doesn't want her to do the same thing about him.

Prince Charles, Camilla Parker Bowles' Scandalous Affair

According to Express UK, the royal couple first met each other during the 1970s. They were in a relationship, but the two royals ended up marrying two different people.

Prince Charles married the late Princess Diana, while Duchess Camilla tied the knot with Andrew Parker Bowles.

While the Duke is still married to his wife, the mother of Princes William and Harry, Prince Charles reportedly continued his affair with Camilla.

The issue went viral at the time after an explosive biography outed the couple's connection. A newspaper also released a transcript of their intimate conversation.

The situation led to the royal couple's separation and divorce.

Camilla Parker Bowles became a center of public scrutiny and criticism for her relationship with the future king, but she did her best to repair her public image.

The couple went on to marry each other in a small ceremony in Windsor Guildhall in 2005.

Camilla Parker Bowles Still Not Accepted by the British Public?

According to royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliam, the British public is still keen on their treatment with the Duchess of Cornwall, and everything is connected to Princess Diana.

The expert said every time the Princess of Wales comes out in the news; it brings out memories about the tragic past that the three underwent.

In addition, TV shows like Netflix's "The Crown" also dramatically depict Camilla.

