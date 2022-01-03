In a sweet tribute to his late co-star, Don Cheadle posted some kind words about the beloved actress Betty White on his Twitter account.

Early on in his career, Cheadle co-starred alongside White on short-lived Golden Girls spin-off The Golden Palace, where Blanche, Sophia, and Rose started a hotel. The ill-fated show only lasted one season from 1992-1993.

In his tribute, Cheadle posted,

betty was the best of the best. when we were shooting scenes together it was difficult for the DP to get the lighting right between my chocolate and betty's white! she was either a ghost or i was the shadow. i came on set one day and betty had darkened her make up/hair a bit in an attempt to accommodate for it. nobody asked her to do it. and that's just one small example of her overflowing generosity. my dogs thank her too. she gave us our veterinarian reco who we still see to this day. she was the goldenest of them all and will be forever missed.

This wouldn't be the first time that Betty White stood up for the Black community in her amazing career. Back when she had The Betty White Show, a variety show which showcased new talents, a talented tap dancer named Arthur Duncan was almost excluded because of letters from stations in certain areas which would not air the show if he was on. She refused and helped Duncan get his career started.

Betty, being the progressive she was, explained on a special called Betty White: The First Lady of Television,

All through the South there was this whole ruckus, they were going to take the show off the air if we didn't get rid of Arthur because he was Black. I said, 'I'm sorry, but he stays...Live with it!

Betty White will be forever remembered for her kindness and forward-thinking in an industry that wasn't always as such.

The Golden Palace will be available to stream on Hulu January 10th.