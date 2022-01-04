Joe Exotic has been behind bars after being convicted of hiring a hitman to murder Carole Baskin and more charges in 2020; more recently, it seems like his fate is going to change as a new federal judge will give him a new ruling; is he going to be released from prison soon?

According to Comicbook, an Oklahoma-based federal judge ruled the "Tiger King" star resentenced in January 2021.

Initially, Exotic, whose real name is Joseph Allen Maldonado-Passage, was supposed to remain behind bars for over 22 years for his maximum sentence. The court also suggested that he could spend 17 and a half years.

Aside from hiring a hitman to kill animal activist Carole Baskin, he's also convicted of killing over five tigers and illegally selling five cubs, as well as falsifying wildlife records.

At the time of this writing, there is still no assurance whether Exotic will remain in prison or get his conviction extended after the abovesaid resentencing.

Joe Exotic Suffering From a Medical Condition

The reality star previously shared a piece of devastating news on his social media accounts, saying his prostate biopsy came back with "an aggressive cancer."

"What I need is the world to be my voice to be released, they have the proof I DID NOT DO THIS!" he wrote.

He also mentioned that there is no reason for the lawyers to "drag this out" so he could get treatment and enjoy his life at home with his loved ones.

Exotic concluded his statement by asking his fans to pray for him and be his voice.

Joe Exotic to Delay his Cancer Treatment?

In early reports, the "Tiger King" star said he is delaying his treatments until after the resentencing, which is scheduled to be on January 28, 2021.

His team filed a motion to federal court, saying his prostate cancer can be monitored after the said resentencing.

He will need a maximum of eight weeks of radiation treatments for his cancer treatment, but he cannot travel out of prison to receive them.

It appears that the federal judge favored Exotic's request as he initially asked the court to set the sentencing date between January 20 and 31.

