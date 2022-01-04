Four-time US Olympic hammer thrower, Jud Logan, passed away at the age of 62.

His death was announced by Ashland University on Monday, January 3, with no cause given. A statement was provided by the school president, Dr. Carlos Campo, saying, "Jud Logan personified our mission and vision at Ashland University."

"We promise a transformative experience for students, and Jud delivered that every day in his interactions with student-athletes. His legacy at AU is extraordinary. Countless lives were touched for the better due to his unconquerable spirit and love for others."

Logan's Cause of Death

No cause of death was given to the former athlete, though he was said to be undergoing chemotherapy treatments for leukemia since 2019.

It is with the heaviest of hearts that we announce the passing of Head Track & Field Coach, Jud Logan.



Jud was a fighter and an inspiration to all those around him, and all of Eagle Nation offer our heartfelt condolences to his family. https://t.co/UQeGGv12aP — Ashland University Athletics (@ashlandeagles_) January 3, 2022



According to the official website, Logan was in his 17th season as Ashland University Eagle's men and women track and field coach. It was his 28th year with the school as well, starting as an assistant coach.

Right after his team won three consecutive NCAA Division II national championships, two in 2019 and another in 2021. While earning the 2019 national titles, that was the time when he was diagnosed with B-Cell Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia.

Rest In Peace, Logan

Jud Logan was based in Canton, Ohio, and graduated from North Canton Hoover High School and Kent State before he gained fame for becoming a representative in the Olympics for the hammer throw.

Based on a report by WKYC, he participated in every Summer Olympic Games from 1984 up until 1992. He continued his career as a player in 2000 at the age of 41, making himself hold an American record for the longest throw with 268 feet, eight inches.

Throughout his entire career, he was recognized for earning a gold medal at the 1987 Pan-American Games and placed 19th at the 1988 Seoul Olympics.

Logan also became an inductee in 2002 for the Ohio Association of Track and Cross Country Coaches Hall of Fame and for the National Throws Coaches Association (NTCA) Thrower's Hall of Fame in 2015.

As of writing, Logan's family planned to hold a private service, and they will soon be making an announcement regarding a celebration for Logan's remarkable life.

May his soul rest in peace.

