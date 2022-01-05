We've already seen countless movies delayed by the STILL ongoing Covid-19 pandemic - most recently, the Sony/MCU film Morbius (for the SIXTH time!)

At the very least, this most recent delay of the Jared Leto-led film isn't until next year - we don't think we could take it anymore.

As the pandemic rages on, movies and movie theaters continue to operate under a veil of uncertainty. Nobody knows from month to month what the conditions out in the world are going to be, and whether people will be willing - or even able - to go to movie theaters to see something new.

We're going to put this out into the universe right now: Studio Powers That Be, DO NOT push back these movies or pull them to streaming. Please. We're begging you. If there are any films people would brave six layered masks and a popcornless experience to see in a theater, it's these.

The Batman - March 4

We've been talking about this for months, and so has everyone else: Mat Reeves' The Batman starring Twilight's Robert Pattinson is going to put a whole new spin on Batman that we've never seen before, and all the trailers have made it look unmissable. If this gets postponed we'll probably explode.

Doctor Strange In The Multiverse of Madness - May 6

Now that Spider-Man: No Way Home has happened, all eyes in the MCU are on this film to show us where we're headed next. Already hinting at cameos from some Daredevil characters, and confirmed to be the first return of Wanda to the screen since the events of Wandavision, the second Doctor Strange film is ALREADY living in our heads rent free, five months in advance of its (hopeful) premiere date.

Bob's Burgers: The Movie - May 27

If we can't watch Bob's Burgers: The Movie on the big screen, then what even is the point? Like The Simpsons Movie before it, this full-length cinematic version of the uber-popular adult cartoon is MEANT to be viewed on a big screen - that whole shift from seeing it on your TV is part of the overall intended experience.

Lightyear - June 17

Toy Story movies never miss. They just don't. Even when they're not perfect, they're still awesome and entertaining stories that you can enjoy in theaters no matter what your age, and Chris Evans' Lightyear promises to be no different - even if it is a spinoff instead of a straight sequel. (If anything, that's a bonus. We love to see new concepts in the year 2022.)

Thor: Love and Thunder - July 8

Growing more highly anticipated by the day, the next installment of the MCU Thor saga, Thor: Love and Thunder promises us a female Thor in the coming years - and surely, nobody will want to miss saying goodbye to Chris Hemsworth's Thor as he parts ways with the franchise he's been with since the beginning.

Nope - July 27

You can't miss seeing a Jordan Peele thriller in movies, and this one is promising to be even more high-concept than the last. All we know so far is that it's starring Daniel Kaluuya, Keke Palmer, and Steven Yeun, and that the poster features an ominous cloud overlooking a city. We don't even have a trailer yet.

If anything, not knowing what it's about is only making the anticipation worse. It's been three years since Us. We need more Nope without delay.

Don't Worry Darling - September 23

With an all-star cast including Harry Styles, Olivia Wilde, Chris Pine, Gemma Chan, and more, Don't Worry Darling is a thriller meant to be experienced on the big screen. According to the official synopsis, the film is about "a 1950s housewife living with her husband in a utopian experimental community [who] begins to worry that his glamorous company may be hiding disturbing secret."

Spider-man: Across The Spider-verse - October 7

As if the hype for this sequel to Sony's Oscar-winning Spider-man: Into The Spider-verse weren't already going to be high enough, now we also know that this film may also be linked to Spider-Man: No Way Home in some way, thanks to Sony's friendly relationship with the MCU. (Especially after Shameik Moore, the voice of Miles Morales in the film, showed up at the premiere last month!)

The Flash - November 4

There might not be a whole lot of excitement around the DCEU these days, especially since Mat Reeves confirmed that The Batman is not affiliated with it - but The Flash has had a following since its days as a CW TV show, and rumor has it that this movie will reset the whole canon so they can try to start over.

Plus, it's going to have both Michael Keaton and Ben Affleck's Batman in it. Both of them. We're all at least curious to see how their handling stacks up to the MCU's, and even if you don't believe it'll be good, how could you miss the chance to see them fight together on the big screen?

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever - November 11

This is a particularly hot button issue, as the decision not to recast T'Challa's part after the death of Chadwick Boseman is still being met with a lot of pushback online. Far from just being of cinematic interest, the decisions the MCU makes with regards to how this film is handled may set a precedent about what to do - or what not to do - about unexpected major character deaths.

Avatar 2 - December 16

The whole point of the first Avatar movie was seeing the amazing visual effects in theaters (the story is basically just Disney's Pocahontas in space), and at this point, it's been so long that waiting any more time would be preposterous. 2009 was thirteen years ago. We're all eager to see where this story could possibly go these days - and to see how much further we can push the power of VFX now.