An OBE recipient, Barbara Taylor Bradford, believes that the Duchess of Sussex attempted to outshine Her Majesty, but failed.

"Meghan came to the UK imagining she'd be the star of the red carpet, even though she wasn't much more than a starlet in America," she said of the former "Suits" actress.

"'What she didn't realise is that we already have a shining star on the red carpet, someone who's been there for 70 years. She's called the Queen."

According to Leeds-born Taylor Bradford, who has resided in New York for years already, "The Queen is magnificent, and William and Kate grow in stature day by day. She's divine - and how does she stay so slim?"

A royal expert has cautioned that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's trip to the UK for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee this summer might become a distraction. They hype over their presence can pull people's attention away from Her Majesty.

Prince Harry has only come to the United Kingdom a few times since he left the royal family in 2020, and he has never been accompanied by Meghan.

Because of the Queen's momentous Platinum Jubilee, analysts believe this will change and Markle will be by the Prince's side.

Trooping of the Colors, a four-day bank holiday, and a military and veteran-led procession down the Mall to Buckingham Palace will all take place to commemorate the Queen's 70th year on the throne.

It's also been rumoured that the Queen would confer a special honor on Harry and Meghan to show how close she is to her grandson and his wife. Clearly, Her Majesty wishes to put a stop to the squabbles and bring the royal family back together for the Jubilee.

Royal analyst Neil Simon has voiced worry that the appearance of Harry and Meghan at the monarch's very special event may detract from the monarch's image.

"What I'm suspecting is there will be some kind of banquet, perhaps low-key, that they possibly could get invited to," he said.

Meanwhile, an undisclosed sum will be paid out to the Duchess of Sussex for copyright infringement as her protracted legal struggle against the Mail on Sunday comes to a conclusion, court documents reveal."

Both infringement of copyright and abuse of private information were grounds for the duchess' legal action against the publisher of the publication.

