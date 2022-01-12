When it came to 2008's "The Chronicles of Narnia: Prince Caspian," Andrew Garfield says he was almost cast as the titular character but was passed over in favor of Ben Barnes, star of Westworld. The reason seems weird though, because he was told he did not look "good enough."

Oscar-nominated Garfield, 38, said he was 'desperate' for the part and "incessantly nagged" his agent for answers after hearing that Barnes, 40, had won it.

Garfield recently said in an interview that he auditioned for the role of Prince Caspian and thought there was a high chance he would get it.

"I auditioned for Prince Caspian and I thought, ''This could be it, this could be it.'' But as he said, the handsome, brilliant actor Ben Barnes ended up getting the role, which prompted him to wonder, even though he did not have bad feelings for the actor.

The sequel to 2005's Narnia film, The Chronicles of Narnia: Prince Caspian, is based on C. S. Lewis' well-known fantasy tale about a mythical country hidden within a wardrobe and was directed by Chris Miller.

Speaking to ET, he revealed, "I think it was down to me and him, and I remember I was obsessed. She [Garfield's agent] eventually broke under my nagging and was like ''It's because they don't think you're handsome enough, Andrew.''

The star clarified that he ultimately was okay with the decision, especially since Barnes "did a beautiful job."

Apart from this revelation, the "Tick, Tick... Boom!" star Andrew Garfield recently shared his rendezvous with Tobey McGuire.

Tobey Maguire, who also stars as Spider-Man in No Way Home, and the award-winning actor sneaked into the opening night showing together.

The actor described how he and his fellow Peter Parkers saw the latest multiverse film in a crowded theater without being seen.

Asked about the outing in an interview with ET, he said, "'It was just a really beautiful thing to share together." He also expressed surprise that he was able to pull it off without an outpouring of fan enthusiasm.

'I still can't believe it happened. I snuck into a cinema on opening night and just watched with my baseball cap on and my mask. In fact, I was also with Tobey, me and Tobey snuck into a cinema together and no one knew we were there," he detailed.

It wasn't long before Garfield was talking about his strong friendship with Tobey Maguire and Tom Holland and how their epic on-screen multiverse moment came to be.

"I am a fan, so when Amy Pascal and Kevin Feige and John Watts...pitched it, it was like I was the fans in the audience, watching it onscreen for the first time with like, the three Spider-Men across universes sharing a frame together," he explained.

