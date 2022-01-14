The things that actors get asked to do for their art are...truly insane sometimes.

The tragedy that occurred on the set of 'Rust' has spurred many conversations about on-set safety...but we don't even know what to say about this one. In a recent interview on The Kelly Clarkson Show, actress Neve Campbell - there to promote the new Scream movie - talked about a time before she made it big that she was attacked by a bear on set.

(Yes, it was a hired bear. We're not sure if that makes it better or worse.)

"I was playing this role where she's 'one with the animals' and there was a scene where I was getting chased by a bear. They brought this bear on set and they first gave me this big bottle of Coke to feed it. [After feeding it], they said dip your hand in honey and just run. And when you get to the tree over there, turn your hand out and feed the bear." "I dipped my hand in honey and I run to this rock, and I turn around and I put my hand out and the bear is not slowing down and he's not coming for my hand," Campbell continued. "He grabs me by the leg and he pulls me through the forest. My mother was visiting set and she's screaming. The whole crew is frozen because nobody can believe what's happening. All I can think to say is, 'He's biting me,' like it's not obvious."

Apparently, the on-set bear wrangler was shocked by this behavior, and managed to get the bear off of her by throwing rocks to distract it. Thankfully, she was not badly injured at all. But also...WHAT?!

We're here to provide commentary on current events, but...yeah, much like Campbell, we really can't think of what to say about this. Was she just supposed to let the bear lick the honey off her hand? How did they think that was gonna go? Why did they CAFFIENATE the bear beforehand??

If you're ever dissatisfied with the monotony of your life or whatever, just remember that at least you don't run the risk of being eaten by a bear at work.