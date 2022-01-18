Since last year, Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez have been in a relationship, but many outlets are still writing stories about Alex Rodriguez reeling and taking revenge on the two. More recently, one report suggests that the athlete did the unthinkable to get back at the actor; could this be true?

According to a report published by Star, A-Rod is making a big move to take revenge on Affleck.

The former baseball player is reportedly hooking up with the "Batman" actor's ex-fiance, Lindsay Shookus, and it's been going on for a while.

The magazine suggests that the pair met during Shookus' birthday party a few months ago, and they have been doing something to make the other couple feel different.

Rodriguez is "consumed with jealousy" after Lopez and Affleck got together, and he would do anything to make the actor uncomfortable.

The magazine noted that if the athlete had the chance to date Jennifer Garner, he would; however, the source said "she wouldn't touch him," so he had a plan B which is to hook up with Shookus.

The strategy isn't just a one-sided plan as Shookus is also reportedly satisfied with what's happening as revenge for Affleck.

"It gives Lindsay some satisfaction to rub Ben's nose in her steamy affair with A-Rod!" the insider concluded.

The Truth Behind Alex Rodriguez, Lindsay Shookus' Relationship

Suggest debunked the claims after it was published, saying this isn't the first time a story mentioned above made rounds online.

The outlet noted that many people have been speculating a significant connection between Alex Rodriguez and Ben Affleck when he was spotted at Shookus' 41st birthday party. Still, the athlete's representative clarified the actual reason why he was there.

The party was held at an intimate backyard set up at the Hamptons, where a few friends attended.

The spokesperson spoke to Page Six, saying Rodriguez and Shookus have been friends for more than a decade now, and there's "nothing romantic there at all."

In addition, the pair has not been seen after the party, meaning the abovementioned story is false.

Shookus and Affleck dated from 2017 to 2019. They got engaged, but the relationship didn't work out.

On the other hand, Lopez broke up with Rodriguez last year after dating for four years after the retired MLB star's cheating allegations went out.

Since then, Affleck and Lopez have reunited and hung out together, including red carpet events and public sightings.

