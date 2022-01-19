It is believed that Leonardo DiCaprio has a "penchant for dating young women," specifically under 25, but what goes on with their relationship if his current girlfriend Camila Morrone is having her birthday this summer?

Speculations say the Hollywood star has started "distancing" from her girlfriend, who will become a year older in June 2022. Life & Style via Suggest raised a question, "Is Leo Tiring of Camila" while also giving DiCaprio a title for himself as a "perpetual bachelor" because he hasn't gone out with anyone over the age of 25.

The source hasn't looked on the positive side of the couple's relationship despite the "Death Wish" star's upcoming birthday this year. An insider told the source, "They really have had a great relationship."

DiCaprio The Perpetual Bachelor

The informant also added, "He's the perpetual bachelor, though, and can't seem to shake that mentality." They also reported that their four-year-long controversial relationship is already cooling off when the actress hasn't celebrated her special birthday yet.

"Leo has been distancing himself from Camila and spending more time partying with his boys," the source added, also claiming, "Friends see the same clues he always shows before dumping a girl!"

If the cause of the shift in their relationship was being asked, the source answered that Morrone's recent success as an actress is said to be the reason. The model got a lead role in the 2019 indie film "Mickey and the Bear," followed by another prominent role in Amazon's original series "Daisy Jones & The Six," which has helped her a lot with her career.

More claims were leaked by the source, admitting, "Leo seems to lose interest when his partner becomes more successful. No one in his inner circle is exactly why, but it could just be because it means more time apart."

Were These True?

Despite the Hollywood actor being spotted in public with Morrone and friends in St. Barts, Suggest believes that the source seems pretty convinced with their relationship coming to an end.

They also stated that it is "ridiculous" for DiCaprio to leave his lover knowing that Morrone's getting recognition in the entertainment world. The "Don't Look Up" actor has constantly been dating successful women in Hollywood, ranging from Blake Lively and Giselle Bündchen, appearing that success is not a factor in breaking up his current girlfriend.



