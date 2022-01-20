Despite being busy royals due to their engagements and senior royal duties, Kate Middleton and Prince Charles occasionally crack jokes to lighten the mood and give royal fans a good laugh. More recently, the Duke savagely responded on having another baby; what did he say?

According to Express UK, the royal couple went to Clitheroe Community Hospital in Lancashire to "champion mental wellbeing and support" during the COVID-19 global pandemic.

Their recent visit is a part of a royal engagement. The pair thanked NHS staff for their efforts during tough times as they continue to support their patients in this kind of environment.

From the moment you walk in, there is a sense of support and community, inspired by founder Pastor Mick, who has faced his own difficulties in the past, is now helping people on the streets in Lancashire. pic.twitter.com/r0GLu2mBhp — The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@KensingtonRoyal) January 20, 2022

As the couple went on with their duty, they posed for images with several patients and workers.

At one point, the Duchess of Cambridge held and gazed at a baby to pose for pictures.

Prince William's hilariously reacted to his wife being entertained by the young child, saying, "don't give her any ideas!"

As everyone laughed, the Duke added, "you can't take her with you!."

Currently, the couple shares three children named George, Charlotte, and Louis.

Aside from the baby, the couple also had fun interacting with a new staff member regarding mental health services, an apricot cockapoo named Alfie.

After holding the dog, the Duchess described it as "so sweet" before saying, "our dog is going to be very upset.

The couple then took to Twitter to share snaps with the dog, writing in the caption, "Who do you think Alfie, the therapy dog preferred?"

READ NOW: Kate Middleton In Hot Water After 'Copying' Meghan Markle -- Sussex Fans Outraged

Prince William, Kate Middleton's Recent Royal Engagement

Per the outlet, the couple learned about the challenges faced by rural health providers during their recent royal engagement. They came across "Church on the Street" run by Pastor Mick Fleming.

The charity aims to get people out of poverty status and provide a space for worship. It was established in 2019 to help homeless people within the area.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge met with staff members and volunteers to hear about their experiences in the charity.

Middleton donned a caramel-colored wool and cashmere-blend coat, which became controversial recently as Sussex fans labeled it as a copy of Meghan Markle's outfit.

During their visit, the pair also interacted with nurses and community workers to hear about their struggles amid the pandemic.

They also commended them for their continuous work and delivering high-quality services for patients despite facing a global pandemic.

READ ALSO: The Future Is Nigh! Hollywood Expands into Outer Space with Space Entertainment Enterprise's Sports Arena and Production Studio Docked on the World's First Commercial Space Station