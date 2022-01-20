Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello have their fans on the edge of their seats lately. Have they reconciled? Are they just good friends? Are exes supposed to be friends? These are just some of the questions that fans want answered when they see how the two interact online.

Despite having broken up in November, the two are still constantly spotted together these days. Recently, they were together walking their dog in Miami, something exes do not usually do.

But fans' eyebrows certainly raised higher when they saw the former 5th Harmony member, 24 leaving flirty messages on Shawn Mendes' IG, after the latter posted a 12-second sample of unreleased music on Thursday.

The video opens with Shawn and a buddy listening to the new song on an iPhone in the backseat of a vehicle. The camera then pans to Shawn in a recording studio, where he can be heard strumming his guitar to the same tune. "Y'all dig this?" the singer of "Something Big" said in the caption of the IG post.

"Y'all dig this?" the singer of "Something Big" said in the caption of the IG post.

Camila Cabello, in addition to his 66 million Twitter followers, loved it. She could not resist the urge to comment too, writing "ur crazy wildcat," prompting other followers to get into a frenzy,

On November 17, the two made a joint statement stating that they will "continue to be great friends" despite their split. According to the pair, "our love for one another as human beings is greater than ever" despite their decision to dissolve their romantic engagement. In light of the suggestive remark and recent dog-walking date, though, many fans are eager to learn more about their connection at present, wondering if they have reconciled in secret.

ALSO READ: Girls' Reboot Featuring Middle-Aged Cast Like 'Sex and The City' Can Happen, Lena Dunham Says

According to a close friend of Shawn's, who spoke exclusively to Hollywood Life, the singers are still in love.

When they met up in Miami, they had a lot to talk about. The conclusion that they came to is that they still do love each other. They just don't know what to do with that now," the insider explained. "Camila is the first girl that Shawn has ever been in love with, and he thought that being without her would be easier than it is. They are not sure where the road from here will take them, but Shawn has said to his family and friends that he doesn't think that he will find another woman like her."

ALSO READ: Julia Fox Lands BIG Role in Madonna Movie Because of Kanye West?