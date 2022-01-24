It seems like Kathy Griffin's health is getting better as she recently shared an update online regarding her recovery process, and she got big help from an actress, who is also her great pal; how is she doing recently?

Over the weekend, the comedienne shared a video on her Twitter account showing her having a good time with friend Jane Edith Wilson.

The 28-second clip shows the "Search Party" star's first "walk" since her lung surgery. (watch the video below)

First walk since surgery! Thx to my pal @JaneEdithWilson for goin w me. pic.twitter.com/cU3VeHvRVn — Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) January 24, 2022

Griffin, who donned a casual outfit by wearing a grey shirt and sweat pants, said in the video that she's going for a walk with her great pal for the first time.

The two followed COVID-19 protocols by wearing facemasks and doing the elbow-bump greeting.

The comedienne, whose voice sounded different from her usual tone, said, "Hey you guys. It's me, Kathy Griffin and I'm with my friend Jane. So I'm going to go on my first walk today since my surgery." (via Daily Mail UK)

In the video, Griffin took a few steps on her balcony before laying down on an outdoor sofa to play with her dogs.

Wilson later took to the social media platform to share a significant milestone that Griffin achieved after their walk, writing, "For her first walk post cancer, surgery, et al, she ended up walking about three miles. @kathygriffin is the original bada**."

After the video circulated online, many fans were glad about the comedienne's condition, with one writing, "good for you KG! build that strength in that half-a-lung! prayers to you for continued success in healing."

Another fan chimed in and wrote, "Love you Kathy and wishing you a speedy and safe recovery!" along with a bouquet emoji.

Kathy Griffin's Cancer Journey

In August, Griffin shocked fans when she announced that she was diagnosed with lung cancer even though she had never smoked cigarettes in the past.

After half of her lung was removed in the same month, the comedienne took to Twitter to share that her surgery "went well."

In the post, Griffin also added a photo of a keychain that reads, "To thine own self be true" and "Unity, Service, Recovery."

She mentioned that the keychain means the world to her.

She later revealed in an interview with Jimmy Kimmel in November that she's finally "cancer free" after a few months of recovery.

