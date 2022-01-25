Paris Hilton is now a happily married wife to her husband Carter Reum, and her entire family supported her decision to settle down. However, in a recent interview, the socialite's mom, Kathy, revealed a point during the wedding planning where her son-in-law "offended" her; what happened?

In an appearance on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon," Kathy opened up her issue about Carter when they were planning the lavish wedding.

The "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star revealed her daughter's fiance got too active with his involvement with their nuptials, labeling him as "the octopus" and a "groomzilla."

Kathy noted that her daughter assured her that her then-fiance "means well," but the reality star said she got offended as Carter was taking care of most of the wedding duties, including calling the cake place, the band, party planner, hotel accommodations, and more.

"I said, 'This is not normal.' He even picked out the invitation and the save the date cards," Kathy Hilariously shared. (via People Magazine)

The "Simple Life" star then defended her husband, saying, "He's just very responsible, very organized, and we're not."

Paris Hilton Opens up About the One Thing She Got Stressed About During Her Wedding

Elsewhere in the interview, Paris said she was chill throughout the wedding ceremony in November, but there was one thing that stressed her during the long-awaited nuptials.

The reality star described the special day as "magical," but she got nervous about her vows as she had never written them up until she was about to walk the aisle.

"I was rushing. It was very stressful. I just ended up throwing them on the floor during my speech and then just started speaking from the heart," she said. (via ET Online)

In an earlier interview, the couple said they met at a Halloween party in 2019. Paris described Carter as "very romantic" during their first encounter.

Today, the couple is looking forward to having their first baby.

Paris Hilton's New Reality Series

Fans can get a glimpse of her wedding and its behind-the-scenes videos as a part of a new Peacock reality series titled "Paris In Love."

The Hilton heiress tied the knot with Carter in November, and they are set to have a honeymoon in different parts of the world.

