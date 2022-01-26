Kathryn Kates, the actress who appeared in several TV series like "Seinfeld" and "Orange is the New Black," has died. She was 73.

Kates' representatives at Headline Talent Agency first confirmed the news to Deadline, revealing that she died in Florida on Saturday.

"Kathryn has been our client for many years, and we have grown much closer to her in this last year since she knew of her cancer returning," Headline Talent said. "She was always incredibly brave and wise and approached every role with the greatest of passion. She will be greatly missed."

It did not reveal further details about Kathryn Kates' cause of death, but her own representatives shared to People that she passed away after a tough battle against lung cancer. It remains unknown when she was diagnosed with the dreaded illness, but her death led to her family and friends feeling more brokenhearted than ever.

Her manager, Bob McGowan, also sent an e-mail to the news outlets, calling her "the best." He recalled how Kates endured cancer the whole time but never complained about it.

Fans Remembered Kathryn Kates' Legacy

Kates' fans, meanwhile, delivered tributes to the late actress and remembered her contributions in the industry following her passing.

One shared a photo of the actress alongside the caption, "We are [brokenhearted] to learn of the passing of Kathryn Kates. She made us laugh on two episodes of Seinfeld but leaves a legacy of kindness and humanity to all those she touched. RIP Kathryn."

"The incredible @kathrynjkates passed away. Kathryn Kates was someone I knew via my daughter having worked with her & we kept in touch. I greatly admired her work & she knew it. I told her many times and I'm glad I did - outspoken, true, caring, memorable actress in every part," another wrote.

Kates initially had minor roles in the 1980s before she got busy in the 1990s after landing more roles. She starred in several highly-commended series, including "Matlock," "Thunder Alley," "Seinfeld," "Caroline in the City," "Judging Amy," "Rescue Me," and "Lizzie McGuire," among others.

Before her death, she was still able to star in a short film in 2021 titled "Welcome to Sarajevo." Her role led her to win the Best Actress award at the NYCTV Festival.

The actress was survived by her sister Mallory, brother Joshua, sisters-in-law, and nephew.

