Martin Kove, the 78-year-old actor known for playing villain John Kreese in the "Cobra Kai" series, was ejected from a Washington State fan convention Sunday after allegedly biting his costar Alicia Hannah-Kim on the arm.

The incident occurred at the Washington State Summer Con in Puyallup, where both actors were participating in fan activities and meet-and-greet sessions. According to a police report obtained by multiple outlets, Hannah-Kim approached Kove in the VIP section to say hello when he allegedly grabbed her arm and bit down hard enough to nearly draw blood. The 37-year-old actress told police that she "yelped and drew back" after the bite, and Kove then allegedly kissed the area where he had bitten her.

Hannah-Kim, who portrays South Korean sensei Kim Da-Eun on the Netflix series, immediately sought help from her convention handler and her husband, actor Sebastian Roché, who witnessed the alleged incident. The couple confronted Kove about his behavior, but he reportedly became angry and defensive.

"He was furious and outraged and visibly angry when I told him calmly not to bite me," Hannah-Kim stated in her handwritten report to police. "He insisted he bit me for fun."

When police officers arrived at the scene, Kove admitted to biting Hannah-Kim's arm and claimed he was "messing around" and thought he was being funny. He told officers that he and Hannah-Kim "play fight all the time on the set of 'Cobra Kai'" and insisted he didn't think his actions were inappropriate.

Police documented the incident with photographs showing what they described as a "very noticeable bite mark on her arm that was already turning blue and bruising". Hannah-Kim chose not to press charges against Kove but requested an informational report be filed in case of future incidents.

After being confronted by authorities, Kove reportedly realized his mistake and apologized to both Hannah-Kim and her husband in front of the officer. Despite his apology, police ordered him to leave the venue immediately and warned him against repeating such behavior.

Kove has played the antagonistic John Kreese character since the original 1984 "Karate Kid" film and reprised the role for 57 episodes of "Cobra Kai." Hannah-Kim joined the Netflix series in its fifth season as the first female sensei in the franchise's 40-year history. The series concluded its final season in February 2025.