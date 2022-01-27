While filming movies or television programs, celebrities have to adjust to the environment, especially when the weather is unpleasant. However, mishaps are a strong possibility, like what happened to Josh Gad while filming his new series, good thing a co-star was to the rescue and "saved his life."

Speaking to "The Kyle and Jackie O Show" via phone call, the "Frozen" actor revealed a specific moment when they were filming a scene from the series "Wolf Like Me."

The actors were required to shoot at an edge of a cliff in Broken Hill. (watch a clip from the interview below)

The winds in the Aussie outback almost took @joshgad OUT! 🌅

Luckily #IslaFisher was there to save the day 🤣

Hear the whole interview HERE 👉🏼 https://t.co/7DvwBl83Ec#JoshGad #WolfLikeMe #KJshow pic.twitter.com/GhSPqCpn96 — Kyle and Jackie O (@kyleandjackieo) January 26, 2022

However, that day's weather was terrible as "intense winds" nearly blew him off the cliff.

"We did have some of the most intense winds that I've ever experienced in my life," said the actor. (via the Daily Mail UK)

During the incident, Gad was filming with his co-star Isla Fisher, and she had to "stabilize him," which he considers "a lot."

The male host of the show then chimed in to crack a joke, saying Fisher was like, "don't worry, crazy American actor, I'll save your life off of this giant cliff."

The actress and Gad laughed off the incident before Fisher replied, "honestly, it was very windy that day, but we got so lucky."

READ NOW: [BREAKING] Morgan Stevens Found Dead In Kitchen: Was Foul Play Involved in Actor's Death?

Josh Gad, Isla Fisher Stars in a New Series 'Wolf Like Me'

According to Entertainment Focus, the "Now You See Me" actress and Gad are the current stars of the six-part romantic-comedy series titled "Wolf Like Me."

The show was released via Peacock earlier this month, but it would also be available for streaming via Prime Video starting February 25, 2022.

The story revolves around Gad's role Gary, a widower who lives with his 11-year-old daughter. The father-and-daughter duo is still mourning the death of their loved one and having a hard time connecting with each other.

Later in the series, Gary will eventually meet Fisher's role, Mary, who keeps a dark secret throughout the show.

As the pair gets to know each other, both of them will be terrified that their "baggage" will lead their connection to stop.

Abe Forsythe directs the series. Jodi Matterson, Bruna Papandrea, and Steve Hutensky executive produce the show along with the "Confessions of a Shopaholic" actress.

READ ALSO: Isla Fisher Reveals Shocking Details From Her Past Before She Became a Hollywood Star: 'Such an Embarrassment'