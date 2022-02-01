Justin and Hailey Bieber have been married since 2018, and many fans are curious on why they still don't have a baby. More recently, the model shared an insight about family planning, and it seems like she and her husband won't conceive a baby anytime soon.

Speaking to WSJ Magazine's Spring Women's Fashion issue, which will be published next week, Hailey noted that she changed her decision on having a child with her husband.

Initially, she said they wanted to try "in the next couple of years," but clarified that there's a reason why the public "call it try."

"You don't know how long that process is ever going to take. Definitely no kids this year; that would be a little bit hectic, I think," she added. (via People Magazine)

In addition, Hailey noted her age, saying she's still young and there are many things that she needed to do before starting a family with the singer.

When a woman gets married, the model quoted the usual assumption saying after love comes marriage, then "comes the baby," but in her case, she wanted to accomplish all the things in her "business."

A few years back, Hailey had it firmly fixed in her mind that she would have children right away after she got married; however, when she turned 25, the model still thought she was super young.

Hailey, Justin Bieber Not Rushing to Have Kids Anytime Soon

In early reports, an insider spoke to ET Online, explaining why the power couple doesn't want to have kids despite being married for almost four years.

The source noted at the time that Hailey was "super focused on her career," but they already talked about building a family.

However, both famous personalities are busy with their respective careers, Justin with music and Hailey with her YouTube channel.

In addition, it seems like the two are getting along with each other as the insider revealed that they have found each other's "groove."

"Justin and Hailey are doing amazing and are so solid." the source noted.

In a previous interview with GQ, Justin also spoke about wanting to have kids, saying he felt like it was his calling to get married and "have babies," but he clarified that it won't be "this second, but... eventually."

