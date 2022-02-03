Katie Price is currently recovering from her plastic surgery, but she's facing a more significant problem as her explicit photos are being leaked online.

According to Daily Mail UK, the model debuted on OnlyFans last week, and fans can have access to her racy photos for the price of £11 or $14.96.

However, The Sun, as reported by the abovementioned outlet, revealed that her "paying" fans have decided to leak the revealing photos as it was seen on several adult websites.

The outlet noted that the exclusive content platform would work hard to take Price's photos down from other sites apart from her page.

At the time of this writing, Katie Price has not publicly responded on the issue.

The outlet also noted that the model was not the first content creator whose exclusive photos have leaked online.

Last month, actress Sarah Jayne Dunn made her OnlyFans page free of charge after fans decided to save her photos from the platform and leak it on different websites online.

An insider spoke to the outlet, saying the "Hollyoaks" actress is horrified by the situation, but she's "not surprised."

Katie Price Currently Recovering from Recent Plastic Surgery

Yesterday, Price made headlines after she was spotted walking outside with a bandage wrapped around her head and her eyes are visibly black.

The outlet revealed she had rented a house after having the surgery. Price isn't a stranger to beauty enhancements, and she's not keeping it from the public eye as she constantly shares her procedures on her YouTube channel.

The model had undergone breast surgery 13 times for her chest alone, the most recent being in December of 2021.

Aside from that, she also had fat removed from her buttocks and liposuction at the BeClinic in Brussels.

Price insisted she's not been addicted to getting plastic surgery in the past, despite the negative attention she amassed for doing it.

In a previous interview, she compared going under the knife to a vehicle, as if a car gets a scratch or a dent, "you fix it, and that's how I feel about my body."

The 41-year-old star clarified that she's not trying to look any younger and doesn't want her appearance to look like an alien as other people go "over the top and look like freaks."

Last year, an insider revealed Price wanted to get more surgery this year, and she's been telling everyone that she wanted to remove her buttocks implants and undergo more liposuction.

