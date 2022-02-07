If you grew up in the 2000's, you probably remember a little movie by the name of Cheaper By The Dozen, starring Steve Martin and Bonnie Hunt. It was a big hit for Disney, even spawning a sequel that missed the direct-to-video treatment so many Disney sequels got at the time.

Well, we hope you're ready to hop aboard the remake train, because the trailer for the Cheaper By The Dozen remake, starring Zach Braff of Scrubs and Gabrielle Union of Bring It On, is out - and guys, it looks REALLY funny.

The plot of this one is a little different: Rather than having had twelve kids themselves, the Bakers are a blended family, meaning that a number of their ten children - yes, ten, not twelve - are from their previous relationships. These two key details have led some to posit that this remake is closer to another, similar 2000s family film, Yours, Mine, & Ours - which starred Dennis Quaid and Renee Russo - but it's hard to truly cite that as a difference without knowing the film's full plot.

Either way, this new Cheaper By The Dozen looks like a total hoot. The trailer is wall-to-wall laughs, with a few adorable shots of the talented standouts in the cast of kids - including a pair of troublemaking twins (one of whom thinks the laundry chute is a slide); a couple of diametrically opposed teenage girls, and one little boy who tells it like it is. ("Thanks for being so average and relatable, Paul.")

The new film will see the Baker parents try to navigate the everyday hassles of family life - from getting the kids out of bed to starring in their Tiktoks for breaking up their in-home drag races - while trying to manage their own business.

Ready or not, here they come - Cheaper By The Dozen will land on Disney+ on March 18.