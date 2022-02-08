Disney announced the main cast of "American Born Chinese," their new original series on Disney+. Among the cast members announced are Ben Wang, Michelle Yeoh, Yeo Yann Yann, Daniel Wu, Chin Han, Ke Huy Quan, Jim Liu, and Sydney Taylor. The series is an adaptation of the graphic novel Gene Luen Yang.

"American Born Chinese" follows the story of Ben Wang's Jin Wang, who navigates his social life at school and immigrant life at home. His world is shaken when the arrival of a new exchange student, played by Jim Liu, harkens a battle between Chinese mythological gods. The graphic novel tackles themes regarding identity, culture, and family.

Interestingly, the Disney series has a strong "Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings" tie. The series brings together the Marvel movie's director Destin Daniel Cretton and Michelle Yeoh once again. Additionally, the producing team is the one behind "Fresh Off the Boat," with Melvin Mar and Jake Kasdan among the executive producers. Kelvin Yu, who wrote and executive produced "American Born Chinese," serves as the showrunner.

In a press release by Disney, the main characters are described as:

Ben Wang as Jin Wang, the American teen whose parents immigrated from Taiwan, and who is struggling to carve out exactly who he's supposed to be, socially and culturally.

Michelle Yeoh as Guanyin, an unassuming auntie who helps her nephew Wei-Chen navigate the challenges of American high school while maintaining her secret identity as the all-powerful Buddhist bodhisattva of Compassion.

Yeo Yann Yann as Christine Wang, Jin's mom. A strong-willed, opinionated woman with a sly wit, she loves her family deeply.

Chin Han as Simon, Jin's father. He is a hard-working, devoted father and husband who is bumping up against the "bamboo ceiling" at his job.

Daniel Wu as Sun Wukong "The Monkey King," the legendary, all-powerful god of the Chinese epic Journey to the West, who enters our world in search of his son.

Ke Huy Quan as Freddy Wong, a fictional character from a popular mid-1990s sitcom.

Jim Liu as Wei-Chen, Jin's friend. a teen who has just arrived in the United States, his sweet demeanor belies the deeper mystery of his true identity.

Sydney Taylor as Amelia, a friendly "All-American" girl who is Jin's classmate and crush.

