Chris Tucker has been accused by former friend and actor Vonte Sweet of stealing his project ideas and then going into hiding when he learned of the alleged betrayal.

During an interview on the podcast "The Art of Dialogue" last month, Sweet, 53, claimed that he helped Tucker during the early days of his movie career in the '90s and played a role in the comedian scoring a role in 1995's "Dead Presidents."

However, the "Boyz n the Hood" star said they had a falling out after Tucker allegedly shopped his then-friend's ideas to networks without his knowledge and claimed they were his -- an act Sweet believes not even "the devil" would do. Enstarz could not independently verify this information.

According to Sweet, the "Rush Hour" star's career quickly gained momentum after he introduced the comedian to "Dead Presidents" directors Albert Hughes and Allen Hughes.

He claimed he soon heard chatter that Tucker was meeting and trying to negotiate a deal with networks about a project idea he learned from Sweet but misrepresented as his own.

The "Predator 2" actor said he had already copyrighted the idea but placed it on the "back burner" at the time.

"I had a project, and Chris knew about it because Chris, like I said, was around me years before he even got in the game," Sweet claimed.

"I'm hearing that this n**ga is at all these networks with my s**t," he alleged.

Sweet claimed that ABC executives later confirmed to him that Tucker pitched his idea to them.

Tucker allegedly couldn't reach a deal with the network after two to three years of talks -- which Sweet presumed was due to not having the copyright for the idea.

"Nah, this n**ga took my s**t and made a deal without me, but he couldn't close it because he knew it wasn't his s**t," Sweet claimed.

When Sweet tried to find Tucker to confront him about it, the "Friday" star was nowhere to be found.

In fact, Sweet said Tucker never contacted him again after that.

"You couldn't find him," Sweet claimed. "But I knew who could find his a*s, and I let them know to let him know that I know what I know... that he was somewhere he wasn't supposed to be with my s**t."

"So he knew I knew. And I never heard from him since. He ain't never tried to call me back and explain," he added.

The actor went on to claim that he introduced Tucker to his spiritual mentor, pastor Bishop Noel Jones, with whom the comedian maintained a close relationship over the next two decades.

Sweet recalled attending church service with Tucker as the latter was allegedly pitching stolen ideas to networks.

"I'm sitting next to this n**ga in church, and during the week, this n**ga doing some other s**t," he said on the podcast. "Like damn, even the devil don't do s**t like that."

Despite feeling hurt over his ex-friend's alleged actions, Sweet said he's put it behind him, and it's all "in the past" now.

Tucker has not publicly addressed Sweet's claims.