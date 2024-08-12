Angel Salazar, the actor known for his role as Chi Chi in 'Scarface' (1983), has died.

He was 68.

Salazar was staying with a friend in New York when he "died in his sleep." His representative, Ann Wingsong, confirmed to 'TMZ' that he died on Sunday. His friend reportedly found him deceased the following morning.

The cause of death has not been revealed, but Wingsong mentioned to the news outlet that Salazar had been struggling with persistent heart problems.

Salazar landed the role of Chi Chi early in his acting career. His character, a gun-wielding henchman and devoted ally of mob boss Tony Montana (Al Pacino) notably rescued his boss during the iconic chainsaw scene in the acclaimed film.

Salazar's other notable acting credits include 'Where the Buffalo Roam (1980),' 'A Stranger is Watching (1982),' 'The Wild Life (1984),' 'Sylvester (1985),' 'Punchline (1988),' and 'Carlito's Way (1993).'

In more recent years, he appeared in 'The Black Caesar (2022)' and 'The Gilbert Diaries: The Movie (2023).'

In addition to his acting career, Salazar was also a comedian, famous for his catchphrase "Sheck it out."

He made an appearance on the NBC series 'Last Comic Standing,' with his final comedy performance taking place at Reno's Silver Legacy resort and casino from August 1 to 4.

Salazar was active on social media and had recently congratulated US gymnast Simone Biles, 27, on her success at the Paris Olympics.

"You Did It Simone, You Come Back BIGGER than Ever...America Is Proud Of You...For You Made America Look Good," he posted on Instagram.

After news of his death, many of Salazar's friends and fans have shared their tributes on social media.

Recording artist and bandleader Tito Puente was among those paying homage, calling Salazar an "amazing actor and good friend."

"Rest in peace Angel Salazar 'chichi' you were an amazing actor and good friend Hermano. From Scarface to Carlito's Way your characters and comedy will be forever missed," Puente wrote.

Comedian Adam Hunter also honored Salazar, calling him a "comedy legend" in his tribute.