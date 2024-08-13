Australian billionaire Richard Lugner has reportedly died months after his sixth wedding.

He was 91.

The entrepreneur died at his villa in Vienna on Monday, according to 'Agence France-Presse.' Known for hosting celebrities like Kim Kardashian — whom he once paid $500,000 for a date, Jane Fonda, Pamela Anderson, and Goldie Hawn at the Vienna Opera Ball, Lugner was a prominent figure in Austrian society.

Despite attending the Opera Ball with Priscilla Presley in February, Lugner had been struggling with health issues and had undergone surgery in recent months, according to reports.

Austria's Chancellor, Karl Nehammer, paid tribute to Lugner on X (formerly Twitter), sharing a photo with Presley. Nehammer described Lugner as a "successful entrepreneur and a dazzling personality" and an "Austrian original who never lost his way."

He added, "May he rest in peace!"

Lugner was also well-known for constructing the Lugner City shopping center in Vienna in 1990. The complex posted a heartfelt tribute on Facebook, which has been translated from German.

"Our Engineer Richard Lugner, our mortar and above all our beloved boss has unfortunately left us today," the post read, in part.

Lugner ran as an independent candidate in the Austrian presidential elections in 1998 and 2016, reported 'Euro News.'

His death occurred two months after marrying Simone Reiländer, his sixth wife, who is 49 years his junior. Of the marriage, he stated, "It will be the last marriage," as noted by local sources.

Lugner was previously married to Christine Gmeiner (1961-1978), Cornelia Laufersweiler (1979-1983), Susanne Dietrich (1984-1989), Christina Lugner (1990-2007), and Cathy Schmitz (2014-2016).

He is survived by four children; Jacqueline, Nadine, Alexander, and Andreas.