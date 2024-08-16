A Florida man and woman were shot after they were followed and ambushed after hitting a casino jackpot in Tampa.

Val Delacruz and his girlfriend Kim Chambliss won $3,300 at Tampa's Hard Rock Hotel & Casino slot machine in early August. After their jackpot win, according to 'CBS 42,' the couple was robbed in their Riverview, Florida, driveway by two masked suspects.

Marcus Jenkins and Tristin Wright were arrested for allegedly robbing the pair, a crime captured on chilling ring camera footage. A third man was seen driving the car that the two were in, but he has not yet been identified.

The doorbell camera on the home allegedly showed Jenkins, 34, shooting the man and the woman. Cops say the duo watched Delacruz and Chambliss play slot machines for nearly two hours before tailing them home just before 5 a.m.

Wright, 42, reportedly covered up the camera while demanding the couple's money, Delacruz's watch, and Chambliss' purse.

The woman was shot in her calf, while her partner was shot twice in the legs.

According to the 'New York Post,' Jenkins was charged with two counts of attempted murder in the first degree alongside two counts of robbery with a firearm, two counts of aggravated battery, great bodily harm or deadly, and felon in possession of a firearm.

Wright was charged with two counts of principal to aggravated battery, great bodily harm or deadly, two counts of principal attempted murder in the first degree, and two counts of robbery with a firearm or deadly weapon.

Authorities are still searching for the third suspect.

"We're just average people, you know, who are out having a good time, you know, who love each other and enjoying each other's company," Chambliss said, per 'NYP.'

She added: "And to know that we didn't even realize that people were following us every step of the way. It's scary. It's scary."

Chambliss and Delacruz were treated at a nearby hospital and are expected to make a full recover from their injuries.