Jordan Chiles has released a statement regarding the shocking controversial outcome of her 2024 Paris Olympics' performance.

The gymnast is seemingly still at a loss for words, after scoring issues stripped her of the bronze medal. The 23-year-old took to Instagram where she penned a lengthy open letter, maintaining that she is still "overwhelmed" by the events that followed her Olympic run, and feels the outcome was "unjust."

Despite the blow, she has declared her gratitude for the opportunity, to her family, coaches, and fans, in addition to thanking United States Gymnastics and the U.S. Olympic & committee. "While celebrating my accomplishments, I heard the devastating news that my bronze medal had been stripped away," she explained.

"I have no words. This decision feels unjust and comes as a significant blow, not just to me, but to everyone who has championed my journey," Chiles wrote on Instagram Thursday. "To add to the heartbreak, the unprompted racially driven attacks on social media are wrong and extremely hurtful. I've poured my heart and soul into this sport and I am so proud to represent my culture and my country."

She continued to her 1.5 million followers: "I will approach this challenge as I have others — and will make every effort to ensure that justice is done. I believe that at the end of this journey, the people in control will do the right thing."

According to 'ESPN,' USA Gymnastic officials stated Monday that they would not reconsider their decision, however, they will allow Chiles to keep the medal.

Fans showed unwavering support in the comment section, responding with, "Well spoken sista. Our bronze medalist forever [bronze medal emoji] [white heart emoji."

"YOU ARE FREAKING ABSOLUTELY AMAZING!!! Don't ever let anyone tell you differently! You have brought so much culture change, love, support to this sport and have made a permanent positive mark on its future. [Love heart] You have a lifelong fan who will always have you back! ( even though we have never met and most likely never will [laughing emojis]," a passionate fan replied.

The Vancouver native was stripped of her bronze medal in the floor exercise after the Court of Arbitration for Sport voided an on-floor appeal made by her coach, which pushed her up to third place. They argued the appeal came 4 seconds after the 1-minute time limit given for scoring inquiries, per 'WKYC.'

Jordan Chiles completed the 2024 Paris Olympics with 1 gold medal, in addition to 1 silver medal.

