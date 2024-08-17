A woman from Kentucky found her late-husband's wedding ring when he lost it — 61 years earlier.

Glenn and Barbara Gregory married in 1936. They met while Barbara was with someone else, but she recalled, "He was just a really good friend, but when I met Glenn, I said, 'Get me a date with him.' He got me a date with Glenn, and that's how we met," she said, per 'WLKY.'

The pair, who married after only two months together, shared a farm in Henry County, KY. Upon their return home from their honeymoon, they planted a tree on their farm as their love and marriage blossomed.

"Through the years, as that tree grew, our marriage grew," Barbara remembered. "It kept growing and growing." Glenn lost the jewelry near the tree while setting a footer for their mobile home, according to the outlet. "We immediately started looking and never found it."

According to 'WLKY,' the ring was found in 2024 next to that very tree.

Jonathan Searcy of Searcy Monument Co., who was hired by Barbara to place a marker on Glenn's grave, found the ring. He exclaimed, "Odds are a million to one. It's like finding a needle in a haystack. God works in mysterious ways."

Glenn died back in December 2023 after a fight with cancer. He was buried on the couple's shared farm.

While Barbara is thrilled to have the ring back, this was not the only wedding band that she now has of her husband's. During the course of their marriage, Glenn lost not one, but two different wedding bands. After his death, she held onto the third.

Barbara quipped, "I didn't send it with him. I thought maybe he might lose it on his way to heaven. I didn't know."

The two were married for 61 years before Glenn's passing.