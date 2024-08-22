A 95-year-old man married his 90-year-old partner in a church ceremony over the weekend, more than 60 years after they first met.

Ibrahim Mbogo and Tabitha Wangui Mbogo walked down the aisle on Sunday, at the Tambaya PCEA Church in Mukurweini, Kenya, to celebrate their 64-year-long relationship. The couple first met in 1960 and fell in love, Citizen Digital reported.

Ibrahim and Tabitha, who are legally married under Kikuyu customary law, decided to also have a Christian wedding. They chose a white motif to symbolize their enduring love and commitment to each other.

"We met and fell in love in 1960, do you hear?" Ibrahim told Citizen Digital.

"We deliberated together and decided it would be great if we did a white wedding, we know in our Gikuyu custom that we are legally married, but since we are also Christians, we decided to do a church wedding."

In traditional Kikuyu wedding customs, a man must pay a dowry for her bride-to-be. This can include livestock, money, and other goods, explained DandC. The ceremony, known as "ruracio," symbolizes the groom's commitment and respect towards the bride and her family.

When asked about the secret to a long-lasting and loving relationship, Tabitha said it was respect and owning up to your mistakes.

"Don't do any wrong, and when you do, just apologize and seek forgiveness," she added.

Kenya parliament member John Kaguchia was in attendance at the wedding where he praised the couple and encouraged people to emulate their dedication to their union.

"I wish we can all emulate what this couple has shown us today, that it is beautiful to grow old together," Kaguchia added.

Despite their ages, Ibrahim and Tabitha aren't the oldest people to get hitched. In 2015, George Kirby (then 103 years old) and Doreen Kirby (then 91) wedded at the Langham Hotel in Eastbourne, East Sussex, UK. Their union gave them the record for the Oldest couple to marry – aggregate age in the Guinness Book of World Records.