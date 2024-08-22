Juvenile is speaking out against an airline after he says he was made to leave his first class seat while his wife was permitted to remain.

Juvenile publicly criticized American Airlines after an incident where he and his wife were allegedly removed from first class on a flight to Dallas.

During the flight, Juvenile, born Terius Gray, broadcasted on Instagram Live flight attendants instructing him to move from first class to coach. Despite his objections, his wife, Shadonna Jones, was heard asserting that they were seated according to their reservation.

Ultimately, the 49-year-old decided he would rather exit the plane all together than tolerate what he described as "disrespect."

"I'm a celebrity," he stated. "I'm telling you this is going to be repercussions. It's going to be repercussions because I'm going to get off the plane. I'm not going to let y'all choose me out of all the people on the plane and disrespect me. So I'm going to get off the plane."

He later shared a video displaying his previous flights, many of which were with American Airlines. "I think I know a thing or two about first class," he remarked. "F**k American Airlines, all the money I done spent with you b*****s."

"They gonna try and put me in coach," the Cash Money Records emcee added. "I ain't never flew coach. F**k y'all. I feel played."

The New Orleans rapper eventually chose to fly with another airline to reach his performance in Texas from his hometown on time. He wrote: "Don't worry Fort Worth I'm boarding another plane right now on a better airline THE SHOW MUST GO ON."

A spokesperson for the airline told 'Page Six' an "unplanned change in aircraft" resulted in fewer first class seats than the plane Juvenile was originally supposed to board.

"American Airlines strives to provide a positive experience to every traveler and we apologize for Mr. Gray's recent experience with us," an airline rep told the outlet in a statement. "An unplanned change in aircraft type affected his seat assignment, and we regret he wasn't notified prior to boarding. A member of our team has spoken with Mr. Gray personally to resolve the situation."