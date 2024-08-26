Ben Affleck is being slammed by fans online after he was spotted seemingly moving on from Jennifer Lopez with a woman who they claim looks like his first wife, Jennifer Garner.

Page Six broke the news over the weekend that Affleck has been "spending time with" Kathleen "Kick" Kennedy, one of Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s daughters, amid his split with Lopez.

The pair were reportedly seen together at the Polo Lounge at the Beverly Hills Hotel and other spots around the city over the past week, though no photos of them together have been published as of this writing.

The outlet did not indicate when exactly Affleck and Kennedy started hanging out, but the U.S. Sun said the pair grabbed a meal at the Polo Lounge Friday and visited other celebrity hotspots this past week.

Photos published by the U.S. Sun also showed Affleck looking happy as he went on a fast food run in Beverly Hills on Saturday, a day after his reported date with Kennedy.

The "Argo" director was snapped smiling widely as he carried a bag of food, looking comfortable in a blue Nirvana T-shirt and jeans.

The nature of Affleck and Kennedy's relationship is unknown at this point. Neither of the two has publicly commented on their outings.

However, the Daily Beast suggested that Affleck may have discussed a movie role with Kennedy, who is an actress.

While it is unclear if Affleck is pursuing Kennedy, some social media users could not help but notice the resemblance between his potential new flame and his ex-wife, Garner.

This has caused some raised eyebrows on X, formerly Twitter, where one user wrote: "Soooo gross... And she looks like a young Jennifer Garner. [What the f**k] is wrong with him[?]"

"She looks just like Jennifer Garner," another observed. "Wicked man."

A different X user wrote, "Oh so Ben Affleck was still chasing the Jen Garner illusion of happiness here. Kick Kennedy seen here looking like a splitting image of Mrs Jennifer Affleck I in this."

A fourth user commented: "She looks like young Jennifer Garner, what the hell Ben[?] Hahaha this man said he has a type and he's sticking to it, dammit."

Affleck was married to Garner from 2005 to 2018, and they co-parent three children together: Violet, 18, Fin, 15, and Samuel, 12.

Garner is dating businessman John Miller.

The news of Affleck and Kennedy's sighting came just days after Lopez officially filed for divorce from him on Tuesday following just two years of marriage.

She listed April 26 as their date of separation and cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for the breakup.