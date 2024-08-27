Cam Newton joined Dr. Cheyenne Bryant on her 'Funky Friday' podcast to discuss his views on marriage, divorce, and his desire to grow his family which has social media in an uproar.

During their chat, Newton shared that he already has eight children with three different women and expressed his wish to have even more. His last baby, born in March, is with comedian Jasmin Brown.

After the former Carolina Panthers quarterback explained that his "desire to get married is lower than his fear of divorce," which is why he's "taking his time," social media users blasted the athlete for creating broken homes.

Now, Jasmin Brown is seemingly replying to the online backlash.

According to 'Hollywood Unlocked,' Brown posted a subtle reply to those who joked about Newton not wanting to marry her on her Instagram. She wrote, "Yo [people] really take their assumptions to another level!"

Dr. Bryant pointed out that Newton, born in Atlanta, Georgia, is choosing to be cautious about marriage due to his fears, which leads to creating broken families despite being involved in their lives.

She also warned that his children might face difficulties due to his inconsistent presence, attributing his actions to his fears.

Newton, born Cameron Jerrell Newton, welcomed his eighth child with Brown in March — his eighth with three different women and her first. Although he hasn't publicly acknowledged the newborn, Brown has been updating her followers with news and photos during her pregnancy.

However, photos of their baby's face have not been shared, and the baby's gender and name remains a mystery. Newton's seven other children include five biological kids with Kia Proctor and La Reina Shaw, as well as adopted children from their previous relationships whom he has raised as his own.