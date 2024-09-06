NLE Choppa left fans confused when he posted a cryptic tweet about "coming out" this week.

The 21-year-old rapper took to X, formerly Twitter, Thursday to post two mirror selfies.

In the snaps, NLE Choppa, real name Bryson LaShun Potts, rocked a shimmery white tank top, light blue flared pants and matching platform shoes.

He accessorized the outfit with pearl and gold necklaces and several rings.

"I'm Coming Out..." NLE Choppa captioned the images, which have been viewed over 12.5 million times.

The post quickly reignited the "gay-baiting" accusations against the "Shotta Flow" hitmaker.

"This hardcore [gay-baiting] is NOT NEEDED," one X user commented on his tweet.

"He is queer baiting y'all for that money and y'all [going to] give him every penny. Stop supporting these queer baiters. That ain't really for the rainbow gang," another person claimed.

Another comment said, "The [gay-baiting] is weird."

Some also criticized NLE Choppa for the timing of his post, which came just a few hours after news broke of Rich Homie Quan's death.

"Fam let us mourn Rich Homie Quan please," an X user wrote.

"Rich Homie Quan just died [right now is not the time," another commented.

But others suggested that NLE Choppa was likely just teasing the release of new music.

"Probably an album or song," one fan theorized. "Odd promotion idea [though]."

"Is this a promotion strategy for an upcoming album [because] it's definitely working," a second user quipped.

It turns out that this theory was correct because six hours later, NLE Choppa dropped his single "Or What" and its music video.

The rapper posted a clip from the music video on X, alongside the caption: "Out... With 'OR WHAT' !! (OUT NOW) & 'SLUT SZN' Project SEPT 27."

Out… With “OR WHAT” !! (OUTNOW)

& “SLUT SZN Project SEPT 27 👅 pic.twitter.com/ST7jtIYqEZ — NLE Choppa (@Nlechoppa1) September 6, 2024

Check out NLE Choppa's full music video for "Or What" below.