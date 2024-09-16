"ShxtsNGigs" podcast hosts James and Fuhad are apologizing for laughing at racist jokes made by Andrew Schulz during a resurfaced clip of the comedian appearing on their popular podcast.

In the episode, Schulz, a comedian of Scottish, Irish, and German descent, engaged in a conversation with James and Fuhad about the "Black girlfriend effect." They discussed the popular TikTok trend of showing men who date Black women typically becoming more attractive and stylish afterwards.

Schulz then stated men "shave their hair because they start losing it because they're stressed being around a Black girl who complains...all the time." He also suggested these same men grow beards "because there's more cushion when they get slapped." James and Fuhad laughed at the jokes playing to stereotypes about Black women, and plenty of their fans felt betrayed and took offense to this.

One social media user suggested the hosts fire whoever booked them on a show with Andrew Schulz.

@shxtsngigs you should fire whoever booked you to be on any platform with Andrew Schultz. #racist — Isabella Baumfree, M. Ed. (@mybellmichell) September 16, 2024

Another was shocked that James and Fuhad were "just laughing along."

Andrew Schultz is funny sometimes but watching this clip makes me upset. A joke at the expense of black women is not a good joke in any context. Painting black women as violent and crazy as a white man is wild. No way these guys are just laughing along https://t.co/qNzZxWDlCa — フーリ (FOOLY URAMESHI) 🤙🏽 (@ChrissaSJE) September 14, 2024

One user on X called the duo "straight weirdos" for allowing Schulz to make his comments.

Oh It’s getting real tired. I never liked Andrew Schulz to begin with so this isn’t surprising to me at all but for the life of me I will never understand the black men who continuously let white folks talk down on us and participate. Just straight weirdos. pic.twitter.com/B5GKszsmjT — ✨JadaJ11✨ (@jadaj_11) September 15, 2024

James and Fuhad offered up an apology on Monday by stating that there is no excuse for their actions. "Fight or flight is a real thing... when you're in there, you're in shock, and all you want to do is move on," James said, attempting to explain their reactions to Schulz's jokes. Fuhad agreed, adding, "There were so many different topics, we said 'just move on.'"

James shared that the duo thought they were going to have a "bros chat," but "it ended up being something that has really, really hurt people who look to us for support and look to us to be protected."

The "ShxtsNGigs" hosts then discussed how important their community is to them, adding that an incident like this one is "not going to happen again."

"When you're part of a community, you don't realize that you can hurt your own community—unintentionally," James said.

James and Fuhad discussed the irony of the situation given that their intention on the podcast was "to show how much we love and support our community." The duo closed the video by reiterating that they've learned from their mistake and do not condone or want to appease Schulz's behavior.

"We hold our hands up. We apologize. You learn from your mistakes, and we hope we don't let our community down again because ultimately we do this for you guys... We don't want to let you guys down," Fuhad said.