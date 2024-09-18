'Saturday Night Live' is gearing up for its monumental 50th season, starting with a star-studded lineup.

Jean Smart will take the stage as the first host, with musical guest Jelly Roll, when the season premieres on September 28 on NBC. Smart, 73, fresh off her third Emmy win for her role in 'Hacks,' will kick off what is set to be a historic run for the long-running sketch show.

Joining Smart in the weeks that follow, stand-up comedian Nate Bargatze, pop star Ariana Grande, legendary actor Michael Keaton, and comedian John Mulaney are all set to host upcoming episodes.

Each will be paired with a musical guest, including Coldplay, Stevie Nicks, Billie Eilish, and Chappell Roan, respectively. The lineup promises to be one of the most exciting in recent years.

The full schedule of hosts and musical guests is as follows:

Sept. 28 – Jean Smart / Jelly Roll

Oct. 5 – Nate Bargatze / Coldplay

Oct. 12 – Ariana Grande / Stevie Nicks

Oct. 19 – Michael Keaton / Billie Eilish

Nov. 2 – John Mulaney / Chappell Roan

Jean Smart's hosting appearance comes after a banner year for the actress, while Jelly Roll, a Grammy Award nominated artist, real name Jason Bradley DeFord, will make his musical guest debut on the show. The 39-year-old recently performed the In-memoriam segment at the Emmys.

Nate Bargatze, 45, made a huge splash with his viral "Washington's Dream" sketch, which has racked up over 11 million views on YouTube. Coldplay's upcoming appearance will mark their eighth on 'SNL,' coinciding with the release of their new album 'Moon Music' just one day prior on October 4.

'Saturday Night Live' will celebrate its 50th season with a live primetime special on February 16, according to 'NBC News.' The series airs on Saturday evenings at 11:30 pm ET on NBC and streams on Peacock.