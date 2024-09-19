Cassie was seen in New York City on the afternoon of Wednesday, Sept. 18. In photos and video posted on The Shade Room, the singer was photographed walking with a smile as she met with friends for what appeared to be a casual lunch. This marks the first public sighting of the mother of two since her ex, Diddy, was arrested on Monday on charges of sex trafficking, racketeering conspiracy and transportation to engage in prostitution.

In the newly released photos, Cassie can be seen wearing a black T-shirt paired with jeans, accessorized with a black belt featuring a gold buckle. She completed the look with a bucket hat and carried her phone in a pink case, adding a pop of color to her casual outfit.

Cassie appeared to be in good spirits, flashing a big smile during the outing.

Of course, Diddy has her own history with Diddy, whom she dated for 11 years before they split in 2018. Many of the allegations in Diddy's indictment include allegations Cassie had already made public against him in her own lawsuit against the mogul in November 2023, which was settled just one day after it was filed. Amid other allegations, Cassie accused Diddy of forcing her to engage in "freak offs" -- engaging in sex acts with male commercial sex workers -- which the indictment goes into in detail. Fans also reacted in horror when CNN released footage of Diddy assaulting her in a hotel hallway back in March 2016.

Meanwhile, Diddy remains in federal custody at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, a facility notorious for its harsh conditions. After being denied bail, the 54-year-old hip-hop mogul has been housed in a special unit to protect him from other inmates. He has pleaded not guilty to all allegations.

Diddy is accused of running a criminal enterprise within his business empire. Prosecutors have argued that he should be kept behind bars to prevent him from influencing witnesses or tampering with the case. His defense team plans to appeal the judge's decision to deny him bail.