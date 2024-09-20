After a five-month investigation, Toronto rapper Lady SB, along with four other individuals, has been charged in connection with a human trafficking ring.

Authorities claim that the group targeted victims over a span of five years, from September 2019 through September 2024.

Read more: Diddy Begs Cassie For Help In Newly Surfaced Text Messages After Hotel Hallway Assault

According to a report from 'CTV News' on September 18, Halton Regional Police allege that Lady SB, whose real name is Sabrina Leite-Moniz, worked alongside rapper Casino Barnes (Prince Munroe) and his brother Jamie Munroe. The charges against them include human trafficking, advertising sexual services, and assault. Two other individuals, Jonathan Bennett and Shuwayne Mitchell, were each charged with procuring and controlling victims for the trafficking operation.

During the arrests, police reportedly confiscated a significant amount of cash, a loaded firearm, a prohibited magazine, a vehicle, and documents that identified several victims connected to the case.

In a 2023 interview with 'No Jumper,' Lady SB was asked about her financial situation. While she avoided providing specific details about her income sources, she hinted at involvement in illegal activities. She also spoke about her previous arrest related to firearms.

This case brings to mind past allegations faced by other musicians, such as Houston rapper Mike Jones. In 2016, Jones was falsely linked to a human trafficking scandal. However, he quickly cleared his name by sharing proof of his innocence, including an email from a San Antonio police sergeant confirming that Jones, 42, had never been charged or investigated for such crimes.

Despite his efforts to dispel the rumors, Jones expressed frustration with how easily people believed the false claims.