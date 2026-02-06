Brooklyn Beckham has taken another dramatic step in his estrangement from his family by covering up a tattoo honoring his father, soccer legend David Beckham, in what observers are calling a significant blow to the Beckham family dynamic.

The 26-year-old, who has long expressed himself through body art, recently modified his prominent anchor tattoo, which previously included the word "Dad."

The tribute has now been obscured with three neutral shapes. Brooklyn was spotted displaying the change while out in Los Angeles with his actress wife, Nicola Peltz.

"He wanted it gone," a source told The U.S. Sun, revealing that Brooklyn had undergone laser treatment on the tattoo. "There is so much hurt and pain on his side, it would not be genuine to keep such a tribute on his body."

However, he kept the words “Love you Bust” because “Buster” is the nickname his dad gave him. pic.twitter.com/1uq2xEZ9sX — Pulse Nigeria (@PulseNigeria247) February 5, 2026

Brooklyn has also retained the words "Love you Bust," a reference to his father's nickname for him, though it has faded over time. Observers note that other tattoos honoring his mother, Victoria Beckham, have also been partially covered.

The cover-up is the latest development in an ongoing feud between Brooklyn and his parents as well as his siblings Romeo, Cruz, and Harper.

Friends and insiders say the family has been left "floored" by Brooklyn's actions, which followed a lengthy public statement in which he criticized his parents for their alleged attempts to control him.

In the statement, Brooklyn wrote, according to BBC, "I do not want to reconcile with my family. I'm not being controlled, I'm standing up for myself for the first time in my life."

He detailed various disputes, including issues surrounding his wedding to Peltz in 2022, when he claimed that Victoria disrupted the couple's first dance, performing "inappropriate moves" in front of their guests. Brooklyn added that prior to the wedding, his parents tried to pressure him into signing away the rights to his name.

Tattoo Tributes

Brooklyn's body art has long reflected his personal connections. Among approximately 110 tattoos, around 73 honor his wife Nicola. The recent modifications to tributes for his parents and siblings mark a significant departure from his usual dedication to family-themed tattoos.

A source noted, "To see Brooklyn covering up Victoria's tattoo, and now the one he had for his dad, will sting. It seems very cruel and will add salt to the wounds."

Despite Brooklyn's distancing, David recently shared a photo of a neck tattoo reading "'Buster," the nickname he has used for his eldest son since childhood.