It was June when 'Boy Meets World' alum Trina McGee had made a shocking pregnancy announcement at 54 years old, however, she revealed she suffered a miscarriage.

During a recent episode of 'Tamron Hall,' McGee admitted to the host that she lost the pregnancy around the end of the first trimester.

A now 55-year-old McGee claimed the unexpected outcome rendered her nearly unable to get out of bed. "You revealed to me that you were no longer pregnant," Hall asked.

"I did lose the baby. It wasn't expected, it was closer to the end of the first trimester. We don't have any real reasons why," the former sitcom star stated.

"I was still so grateful to have the experience of being able to conceive at this age and this time," McGee added, revealing she experienced "depression" and admitted that "it was hard to get out of bed."

McGee explained that she even turned to holistic remedies which helped her achieve a fourth pregnancy at 54, and was simply too excited to withhold her precious results.

"There are so many things that come when you really want a family and you want your family to be complete. There are so many dreams that you have. It was hard to face the fact that that's not going to happen at this point in the junction," the New York native stated.

"There were so many women who — even at 55 and older — still want to get pregnant...or don't want to be boxed into this 'geriatric pregnancy' thing," McGee explained. "I don't know if I'm here to give advice for everybody, because everybody's body is different, and you should listen to your doctors."

In June, McGee was gasping, "Is this really happening?" Now, she claims it may be better to simply "keep loving" her husband, Marcello Thedford, and to let go and "let God."

"Part of me doesn't ever want to go through this again," she said. "The conclusion I came to is, we'll just keep loving each other, if something happens that way, fine, but I don't want to put another anxiety on myself. Sometimes it really is better to let go and let God."

Trina McGee has three adult children — Ramia 31, Langston 29, and Ezra, 25 — from her first marriage to Courtland Davis. Her previous pregnancy would have been her first child with Marcello Thedford — whom she's been married to for 16 years.