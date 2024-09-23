Nadya Suleman is officially a grandmother!

Early Sunday, Suleman — known from the hit series, 'Octomom: Me & My 14 Kids' — took to social media to make the special announcement by showing a tiny newborn foot peeking from under a pink blanket.

The TV personality and mother became a household name after successfully giving birth to the first surviving "octuplets" in history back in 2009. The mother of 14 is now celebrating her first grandchild.

"Thank you my son and my lovely daughter in law for giving us this beautiful gift," the now 49-year-old penned in a public announcement on Instagram.

"We are so blessed that she is a new addition to our family! Baby girl you are so very loved and we can't wait to watch you grow!! 8/30/24 [praying hands emoji] [red heart emoji],"she added. Fans across social media appeared to share her excitement, saying: "You're a Grammy! Congratulations [party emoji]."

"Congratulations [sparkle heart emoji], love pictures of a little feet. I just became a first time grandma and boy is it amazing," a second fan penned in a heartfelt response. "Congratulations to you and the family! Being a Grammy, nana, mimi etc is such an amazing feeling. So many words to describe. Enjoy," another wrote.

Suleman had given birth to six children — Amerah, Calyssa, Elijah, Caleb, Joshua, and Aidan — before welcoming her octuplets: Noah, Isaiah, Jeremiah, Jonah, Josiah, Makai, Maliyah, and Nariyah, nearly 15 years ago.

According to 'PEOPLE,' the California native was unemployed when she welcomed her octuplets and often turned to various ventures in an attempt to support her little ones, including a nude shoot, adult entertainment, and boxing.

These ventures eventually awarded her the famous, now trademarked nickname, "Octomom." That said, it hadn't been an easy road, as the mother of 14 admitted that she's wanted to step away before. "I had stopped wanting to do it from day one," she revealed per the celeb outlet.

"I was violating my boundaries and my value system and my own self. I didn't think of it at the time because I was in survival mode, and I was doing whatever I possibly could to provide for my kids," she stated.

"After I had observed my daughter beginning to emulate me, I saw her going down that same potentially destructive path, and I realized at that moment I'd rather be homeless in my van with all 14 kids than continuing down this path," Suleman concluded. "It was not what I wanted for my children."