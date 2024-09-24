Mary J. Blige is embracing a new chapter in her life, centered around forgiveness and personal growth.

During a recent appearance on 'Sherri,' the 53-year-old reflected on the lessons she learned after her highly publicized divorce from ex-husband Kendu Isaacs was finalized in 2018. Blige emphasized that learning to forgive was an essential part of her healing journey.

"What I learned is that forgiveness was for me. To hell with them. I don't like that ugly, bitter feeling — that's not mine, that belongs to you," she said. "You did what you did, but I have to move on. In order for me to feel good and manifest all the good things in my life, I have to let you go... for me."

Blige and Isaacs were married for 13 years, beginning in December 2003. However, the relationship ended in a messy divorce after the singer cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for the divorce.

The split was marked by accusations of Isaacs' infidelity and financial issues, with the divorce finalized in 2018 following a lengthy legal battle involving spousal support.

When asked if she had found happiness with someone new, Blige confirmed that she is in a relationship.

"It's going well because I'm doing well for myself. I feel good about me. I look good to me. I'm embracing me," the "Not Gon' Cry" songstress told the host. "When you embrace you, everything is embracing you."

Blige also touched on the possibility of retiring from music, admitting that while she occasionally feels tired, she's not quite ready to step away from her career just yet, adding, "Probably, not yet."

Fans of the music icon have much to look forward to. Blige announced her upcoming 'For My Fans' tour, set to feature performances with Ne-Yo and Mario, beginning in January 2025. Additionally, she will release her new album 'Gratitude' this November, continuing to thrive both personally and professionally.

The New York native will also be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in Cleveland, Ohio, next month. The 9x Grammy Award winner will be inducted alongside Cher, Dave Matthews Band, Kool & The Gang, and A Tribe Called Quest, amongst others, on October 19.