The internet has gotten angry as Allison Holker claims she feels, "fully loved," with a new man following the recent passing of Stephen 'tWitch' Boss.

Stephen 'tWitch' Boss and his wife Allison Holker were both 'So You Think You Can Dance' contestants. The two were married to each other for nearly ten years. They also have two children together. Only two years ago, Boss died from what has been determined to be suicide. Now, in 2024, Allison Holker has shared that she feels, "fully loved" by her new partner, and, according to "Atlanta Black Star," the internet is not happy.

Holker was first seen with her new boyfriend at 2024 Fashion Week. The two made an appearance together at the Alice & Olivia show. Adam Edmuns, the man in question, is the CEO of Entrata. The dancer spoke with People Magazine about her new relationship. She shared, "It is a new experience for me to navigate this, and it took a lot of time for me to [feel ready]. I didn't know if I'd ever fall into this situation again. I will say this: I'm extremely happy. I feel supported, seen, understood, and fully loved. And I'm really, really grateful for that."

When the article was advertised on the "People" Instagram account, many took to the comments section to criticize the speed at which Holker seems to have moved on from her late husband. One wrote, "You feel safe, heard, and understood?? So you didn't before??" Another echoed the sentiment writing, "I don't trust this! Something is amiss!"

Yet, not every comment was negatively directed towards Holker. Some were very supportive of the dancer looking to the future and finding love. One commenter wrote, "Allison you deserve everything in life. Congratulations on your newfound love and happiness."

Holker shared several stories about how her husband's passing was incredibly challenging to her.

She "used to sit in my pool or my hot tub and talk to Stephen all the time [after he died]. I'd be angry with him, or happy with him, or just go over memories. One night when I was so angry, I forgave him and I was like, there's so many people that are probably waiting to have that moment that I just had, " Holker revealed to People.