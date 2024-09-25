Justin Bieber expressed concern for Billie Eilish in a 2020 interview that has recently resurfaced.

The emotional conversation happened during a discussion with Zane Lowe on "Beats 1" in 2020.

Bieber, 30, seized the opportunity to discuss his newest tracks from the album "Changes."

In the old conversation, Lowe inquired about Bieber's relationship with Eilish, a longtime fan who had a memorable encounter with him at Coachella in 2019.

When asked if he saw himself as a protector of the budding star at that time, the "Peaches" singer admitted, "Yeah, I definitely feel protective of her."

Exploring his tumultuous journey, Bieber opened up about the difficulties of handling fame at a young age, grappling with friends who were only there when it was convenient for them.

In the interview, the music star expressed his support for the "Birds of a Feather" singer with his voice quivering with sincerity, saying, "I just kind of let her do her thing, and if she ever needs me, I'm going to be here for her."

"If she [Billie] ever needs me I'm going to be here for her... but, yeah, just protecting those moments because people take for granted."

Bieber also made his intentions clear, revealing to Lowe, "I just want to protect her. I don't want her to lose it. I don't want her to go through anything I went through."

"I don't wish that upon anybody. So yeah, if she ever needs me, I'm just a call away."

Bieber has gone through numerous challenges, emerging into the public eye at a young age, such as legal issues involving DUI and vandalism.

The "Stay" hitmaker has also openly shared his struggles with depression and anxiety while achieving fame.

Recent online buzz has not been limited to just the conversation with Lowe.

Another viral video gaining traction across social media is a throwback clip featuring Bieber and Sean "Diddy" Combs, who is currently facing charges of racketeering, sex trafficking and transportation to engage in prostitution.

This resurfaced footage captures a 15-year-old Bieber and a 40-year-old Diddy engaging with the camera, hinting at their "exciting" plans because they were going to spend 48 hours together.