Kim Porter's father, Jake Porter, is speaking out amid rumors surrounding his daughter's death and the connection to Diddy.

In a new interview, Jake said his feelings are complicated about the embattled rapper, but he knows that the truth will come out eventually.

"The truth will come out. It always does in the end," he told the Daily Mail.

While Jake declined to comment further on the matter, he did share that he was "aware of them from the news" when referring to the recent charges brought against Diddy.

"When I saw the video of what he did to Cassie (Ventura). I was disgusted. I don't really have much to say beyond that. Everyone's innocent until proven guilty I guess, but the truth will come out," he said.

Jake was then asked by the outlet if the truth that he was referring to included new details about Kim's death and a growing call for the case to be re-opened. He previously referred to the investigation as "a load of c**p."

In June, Jake spoke about Kim's death and he said he had never seen Diddy be physically abusive with his daughter. However, he couldn't help but have a "different outlook" on the rapper after video of Diddy kicking Cassie at a hotel in Los Angeles was released by CNN.

"I didn't know he could stoop that low. I imagine it surprised a lot of people. I wouldn't even do a dog like that. My heart goes out to Cassie," he shared.

"I think he was a very jealous person. They both loved each other. Kim's love was legitimate. Puffy's love, I don't know what he calls love, you know what I mean? I really don't think he has any idea what love is," Jake continued.

Previously, Kim's death was ruled natural and due to lobar pneumonia. She passed away on November 15, 2018.

Earlier this month, Kim and Diddy's children spoke about their mom's death and addressed the false rumors their mother put out a memoir.

"We are deeply saddened that the world has made a spectacle of what has been the most tragic event of our lives. Our mother should be remembered for the beautiful, strong, kind, and loving woman she was. Her memory should not be tainted by horrific conspiracy theories," they said in a joint statement.

"Claims that our mom wrote a book are simply untrue. She did not, and anyone claiming to have a manuscript is misrepresenting themselves. Additionally, please understand that any so-called 'friend' speaking on behalf of our mom or her family is not a friend, nor do they have her best interests at heart," the kids shared.

Diddy has been the subject of headlines lately as he faces charges of racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking and transportation to engage in prostitution.