Elisabeth Ovesen, author of the book 'Confessions of a Video Vixen,' is opening up about her experience being inside one of the now infamous Diddy parties.

In an interview with "The Daily Beast," Ovesen tells her story about her night at a Diddy party. Ovesen, otherwise known as Supa Head, wants to make it clear that she was not a victim of Diddy. However, in her interview, she shares her view of Diddy's alleged life of debauchery and abuse from a different angle.

Ovesen alleges that she was "gifted" to Diddy after a day of partying with industry executives in Los Angeles.

"In retrospect, I realized that I was given to him as a gift by another executive," she says, alleging that Irv Gotti, the head of Murder Inc. Records, and rapper Ja Rule were involved in facilitating the encounter.

At the time, Diddy -- then known as "Puff Daddy" -- was at the peak of his career. For Ovesen, meeting him felt like a pivotal moment in her life.

"He was like, 'Send her to my house,'" she recalls. "I was not one of his victims. And his victims deserve the space and time to discuss what happened in those rooms."

Meanwhile, 'Confessions of a Video Vixen' became a bestseller despite initial rejections from publishers.

"Mainstream media was like, what is this Black girl with her stories with all these Black people?"

She aims to bring awareness to "female sexual autonomy" and shed light on the entertainment industry's exploitation of women. Ovesen also emphasizes the toxic masculinity prevalent in the industry, asserting, "It's not just Diddy, and it's not just music or hip-hop. Men who hate women... who can't admit to their sexuality... hate us." She strives to support female voices, saying, "More women need to tell their stories as loudly and often as possible... The truth is more than enough."

Allegations against Diddy are continuing to pile up. In his latest lawsuit, he's being accused of assaulting a woman multiple times, drugging her, and impregnating her. As Diddy prepares to testify at his trial, many celebrities now appear to be concerned about their past connections with him. Many have come forward making statements of their own. Taye Diggs shared that he "felt so naive" following the arrest of Diddy. Others, such as R. Kelly, have recently defended Diddy, claiming that the elite of Hollywood are being "hunted."