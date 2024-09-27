Sean "Diddy" Combs is already sitting in jail for sex trafficking and racketeering charges, and now, another bombshell lawsuit has been filed against him.

A woman is claiming the embattled hip hop mogul drugged, sexually abused, and impregnated her. In the latest filing, the woman alleges she suffered a miscarriage after she got pregnant from one of their alleged encounters in July 2022.

Per legal documents obtained by 'TMZ,' the alleged victim, who has only been identified as Jane Doe, claims the 54-year-old repeatedly assaulted her over a span of four years. She claims she met the "I'll Be Missing You" rapper in 2020.

Jane Doe accused Diddy and his team of using "coercive and harassing language" to travel against her will to Miami, Los Angeles, and New York in 2021 and 2022. The trips, according to the lawsuit, reportedly started out as all-expenses-paid vacays during their initial meeting.

The latest lawsuit comes only days after another woman, Thalia Graves, sued Diddy on Tuesday, September 24, accusing him and his head of security, Joseph Sherman, of raping her in 2001.

According to legal documents obtained by 'Us Weekly,' Graves was 25 years old at the time and had been dating someone who worked for Diddy.

Graves alleges that Diddy lured her into a meeting with him and Sherman, where she was given a drink that she says was likely drugged. She claims the alleged substance caused her to briefly lose consciousness, and when she awoke, she was allegedly restrained and sexually abused by both Diddy and Sherman.

The alleged incident left her with severe mental health struggles, including depression and anxiety, leading her to seek extensive psychological treatment. In 2023, Graves discovered that the alleged rape had been recorded by the Bad Boy Records' founder and Sherman and was being shown to other men.

Diddy, who has not yet publicly responded to either lawsuits, remains in custody following his September 17 indictment on various charges, including racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking by force, and fraud.

The 14-page indictment alleges that Diddy used his business empire and influence to force women into sexual acts and hide his misconduct. These accusations span over a decade, with some dating back to 2009.