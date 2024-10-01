Over 100 new sexual assault allegations have been leveled against Diddy, and those complicit in his crimes are promised to be named.

Sean "Diddy" Combs is getting ready to face the music after years of alleged crime in transporting prostitutes, racketeering, sexual assault, and more.

According to 'NBC News,' 120 new sexual assault allegations have now been filed against Diddy on Tuesday, October 1.

During a Tuesday press conference in Texas, attorney Tony Buzbee shared that he is personally representing 120 individuals with claims against the performer. "We will expose the enablers who enabled this conduct behind closed doors," he said. "We will pursue this matter no matter who the evidence implicates."

Rumors have started to fly, as many speculate who may have been complicit in the crimes of Diddy. 50 Cent shared that he believes other celebrities are purposely staying relatively silent because they participated in some form.

"It's a long list already, but because of the nature of this case, we are going to make sure, damn sure we are right before we do that. These names will shock you," Buzbee said.

Buzbee also shared that the youngest accuser of the fallen hip hop mogul was only nine-years-old during the alleged assault. The Texas lawyer said that he has had over 3,000 people come forward with accusations.

Combs' legal team is still seeking to fight the numerous charges leveled against him. His legal team has said that "he cannot address every meritless allegation in what has become a reckless media circus. That said, Mr. Combs emphatically and categorically denies as false and defamatory any claim that he sexually abused anyone, including minors. He looks forward to proving his innocence and vindicating himself in court if and when claims are filed and served, where the truth will be established based on evidence, not speculation."