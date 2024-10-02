Ray J shared his thoughts on Sean "Diddy" Combs' lawsuits and indictments as more allegations from thousands of victims are expected to come to light.

On Monday, September 30, the R&B artist appeared on 'NewsNation' alongside Angelica Nwandu, founder of 'The Shade Room,' to discuss the accusations against Diddy.

The founder of Bad Boy Records was charged with crimes related to sex trafficking, racketeering, and transporting individuals for prostitution. The unsealed indictment detailed allegations of Diddy organizing "freak offs" — gatherings that allegedly involved trafficked victims and drugs intended to keep them compliant.

Ray J, whose real name is William Ray Norwood Jr., speculated that more celebrities might be implicated in this case.

"I've been around long enough to know that when there's smoke, you always find fire," he said during the interview. The 43-year-old suggested that the entertainment industry is like a "house of cards" and when one person falls, others may follow.

The "One Wish" singer went on to predict that in the near future, more "celebrities" and "people in power" could either resign or be exposed for similar offenses.

"That's just where we are in this game," Ray J continued. "Some have long successful careers, but the fall is harder. You can't kick everyone down, everyone is innocent until proven guilty."

He wrapped up by reflecting on what should be done moving forward, asking, "How do we save our future entrepreneurs? What roadmaps should we create to prevent this from happening again?"

Previously, the 'Love and Hip Hop Miami' reality star spoke to Chris Cuomo on 'NewsNation' about the situation, emphasizing that most celebrities were shocked by the accusations. He denied any involvement or knowledge of Diddy's alleged gatherings, saying, "I've never been in the rooms people are talking about, and I never knew they existed."

Ray J noted that while these are still only allegations, many people in the industry are grappling with confusion and distress over the revelations.

Taye Diggs expressed his shock and disbelief upon learning about Combs' arrest related to sex trafficking. On last week's episode of the "Sibling Revelry" podcast, hosted by Kate and Oliver Hudson, Diggs admitted that he had no idea about Combs' alleged dark past.

"I felt so naive when I heard all that stuff because I was... I don't know where I was, but all of it blindsided me," Diggs, 53, confessed. "I put him on a pedestal, and it was disappointing to see some of what happened."