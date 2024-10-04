John Amos' longtime publicist, Belinda Foster, revealed that the late actor had requested a delay in the announcement of his death to prevent his daughter Shannon from turning it into a public spectacle, while also confirming that legal restrictions prevented his son K.C. from informing her directly.

John Amos' passing at 84 years old back in August has sparked tension among his family and friends, leading them to speak out about the the 'Good Times' alum's final days.

On October 2, Amos' family, including his daughter Shannon and goddaughter Amy Goudy, made a statement on Facebook expressing concern over his son K.C.'s actions. They claimed K.C. failed to inform the family about John's death when he died on August 21.

Belinda Foster, John Amos' longtime publicist, denied these allegations in a statement. She emphasized that she had worked closely with John for over 30 years and had a familial bond with him — even being referred to as his "daughter." Foster firmly rejected claims of any mistreatment, stating that both she and K.C. took good care of the actor.

The family's statement on Facebook expressed their sorrow at learning about John's death from media reports. They claimed they were unaware of his passing for over 45 days and had concerns about how his death was handled. They feared John was cremated without their knowledge to prevent an investigation into the conditions leading to his death.

A death certificate confirmed John died of congestive heart failure and was cremated on August 30. K.C. was listed as the informant. Additionally, the family accused K.C. of isolating the 'Coming to America' star from his loved ones and controlling communication with him during his final days.

In response, Foster explained that K.C. was under a legal order preventing contact with Shannon due to a 2023 court case she filed. Foster added that John himself had requested a delay in the public announcement of his death to avoid unwanted attention from Shannon.

The New Jersey native was best known for his role as the adult Kunta Kinte in 'Roots,' James Evans Sr. on CBS' 'Good Times' and 'The Mary Tyler Moore Show' as Admiral Percy Fitzwallace. Amos also appeared on Broadway and in numerous films in his five-decade career.

His final television appearance came in 'Suits L.A.' — where he played himself for the first time, and his last film appearance was in 'Me Tyme' (2022).

Julia Buchwald, President of Buchwald, said in a statement: "We are so proud to have represented John. He was not only a remarkable talent but also a deeply kind and generous soul. His impact on the industry and those who knew him will never be forgotten."