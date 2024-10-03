John Amos' daughter Shannon Amos has come forward with shocking allegations surrounding her father's death.

In a heartfelt social media post, Shannon claimed that on the night of her father's passing, a woman allegedly posed as his daughter at the hospital.

"Someone was in the ER the night that my father died and pretended to be his daughter. I'm his only daughter," Shannon wrote. "We believe it was Belinda Foster, the woman also posing as his publicist. He died alone without family. Anyone who knows anything, please DM me! Any info shared will be confidential."

Shannon says she was unaware of John's death for 45 days, only discovering it when the news broke publicly. This shocking delay has left them grappling with grief and seeking answers.

Amy Goudy, John's goddaughter, shared a joint statement alongside Shannon and other family members, expressing deep concern about the circumstances leading up to his passing.

According to the statement, the family suspects that John Amos had been neglected, isolated, and potentially abused in his final days. The "Coming to America" actor was reportedly under the care of his son, K.C. Amos, who allegedly prevented other family members from contacting him.

There are concerns that K.C. may have taken advantage of John's dementia, with suspicions that he might have financially benefitted from his father's death.

"The family is seeking answers about the circumstances surrounding John's death and is concerned that K.C. may have had him cremated without their knowledge to avoid any investigation," the statement reads.

"We are devastated and left with many questions about how this happened 45 days ago, learning about it through the media like so many of you," Shannon shared in a caption under a post on her official Instagram account.

"This should be a time of honoring and celebrating his life, yet we are struggling to navigate the wave of emotions and uncertainties surrounding his passing," she said. "Still, there is some semblance of peace in knowing my father is finally free."