A daring reporter recently came in contact with Roc Nation phenom, Rihanna, asking her a daring question which made her laugh.

Footage surfaced of the superstar being bombarded by paparazzi on Wednesday, October 2, where one reporter mustered up the courage to ask the 'Good Girl Gone Bad' singer whether she's ever been associated with Sean "Diddy" Combs' industry parties.

Rihanna laughed and said “that’s crazy”after she was asked if she attended Diddy’s freak offs pic.twitter.com/8zlqwWF1u2 — Akademiks TV (@AkademiksTV) October 2, 2024

The 36-year-old was spotted in the video surrounded by cameras, stepping out alongside security wearing dark shades and heavy layers. As security opened her doors, the songstress proceeded to chuckle at the question she was boldly asked.

"Rihanna!" the reporter shouted out. "Did you attend any of Diddy's [Sean Combs] parties?" he asked. "Were you involved in any of the "freak offs?" the reporter darted in the clip, which was shared by Akademiks TV on Twitter, now X.

Diddy's alleged "freak off" parties are described as multi-day gatherings involving sex orgies, heavy drug use, gallons of alcohol, and large amounts of lubricant and baby oil — apparently over 1,000 bottles worth, which were confiscated after Homeland Security raided the fallen rap mogul's home back in March.

The Barbadian singer and makeup mogul was heard responding with a simple "That's crazy," as she was escorted into the back seat of her vehicle.

Although Riri remains a prominent figure within the entertainment industry, there is currently no evidence that the mother of two has ever been involved in the alleged illicit activity related to Diddy's shocking charges.

'ENSTARZ' reported that Oscar Award-winning actor Denzel Washington allegedly had to "storm out" of a Diddy party along with his wife in tow, Pauletta, whom he's been married to for over 40 years.

An inside source who was close to the "Bad Boy" Records tycoon recalled hearing the 'Equalizer' star scream, "You don't respect anyone" before departing the event, which took place back in the early 2000s.

Today, the disgraced hip hop star is awaiting trial for sex trafficking charges. The 54-year-old is scheduled for a court appearance on October 9.